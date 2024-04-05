Recall that in a previous interview with ZionFelix, Mr. Logic said that he spends GH₵8,000 daily.
Mr. Logic claps back at critics; says only poor people doubt his GH₵8,000 daily claim
Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has defended his claims of spending GH₵8,000 daily, stating that it covers both personal and business expenses.
This amount, he claimed, covers his various expenses as a figure in the entertainment industry, including GH₵1,000 on fuel.
Facing criticism for allegedly lying, he explained in a 3FM interview that he was misquoted and that this sum includes both personal and business-related expenses, not just personal consumption.
Speaking to ZionFelix in a recent video on the back of the backlash, Mr. Logic reiterated his claims that his GH₵8,000 was mainly for his business expenses.
He accused those who doubted his claim of speaking from a place of poverty and went ahead to list his five businesses.
“Before I quoted such a figure, I stated that they were for my business and personal expenses. Many Ghanaians don’t know me; they think it’s just the punditry I do that's feeding me, so, there’s no way I would spend such an amount. But I have a lot of businesses that they don't know about,” he said.
Mr. Logic listed his five businesses, which include food production, delivery services, farming, menswear manufacturing, and travel and tours.
He expressed disappointment in the disbelief shown by some, attributing their reactions to a lack of understanding of his entrepreneurial scope.
“I was disappointed when people were like, 'it’s impossible to spend such an amount'. It’s poverty-talking. We are working to avoid poverty," he said.
Mr. Logic clarified that he does not claim to be wealthy but is rather a hardworking individual striving for comfort.
“I never said I was rich; anyone who comes out in public to say he is rich is lying. Wealthy people do not talk; they don’t have time to prove themselves.
"Have you seen people like Jay Z, Dangote, or Dr. Kwame Despite come out to boast that they have money?" he asked.
He underscored that while he does not proclaim wealth, he is a hardworking individual striving for financial stability, contrasting with the perception that wealthy individuals do not need to assert their riches publicly.
