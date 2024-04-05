Mr. Logic claps back at critics; says only poor people doubt his GH₵8,000 daily claim

This amount, he claimed, covers his various expenses as a figure in the entertainment industry, including GH₵1,000 on fuel.

Facing criticism for allegedly lying, he explained in a 3FM interview that he was misquoted and that this sum includes both personal and business-related expenses, not just personal consumption.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ZionFelix in a recent video on the back of the backlash, Mr. Logic reiterated his claims that his GH₵8,000 was mainly for his business expenses.

He accused those who doubted his claim of speaking from a place of poverty and went ahead to list his five businesses.

“Before I quoted such a figure, I stated that they were for my business and personal expenses. Many Ghanaians don’t know me; they think it’s just the punditry I do that's feeding me, so, there’s no way I would spend such an amount. But I have a lot of businesses that they don't know about,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Logic listed his five businesses, which include food production, delivery services, farming, menswear manufacturing, and travel and tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed disappointment in the disbelief shown by some, attributing their reactions to a lack of understanding of his entrepreneurial scope.

“I was disappointed when people were like, 'it’s impossible to spend such an amount'. It’s poverty-talking. We are working to avoid poverty," he said.

Mr. Logic clarified that he does not claim to be wealthy but is rather a hardworking individual striving for comfort.

Pulse Ghana

“I never said I was rich; anyone who comes out in public to say he is rich is lying. Wealthy people do not talk; they don’t have time to prove themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Have you seen people like Jay Z, Dangote, or Dr. Kwame Despite come out to boast that they have money?" he asked.