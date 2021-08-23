Mugeez replies musicians complaining that Sarkodie doesn’t pick their calls (VIDEO)

However, Mugeez added that “it is their own case because the reason he is not picking your call is not supposed to be your problem”.

Pulse Ghana

“Maybe he has developed a boil in his armpit and he can’t stress himself to reply, you feel me? So if you use that against him, it is your own prejudice,” Mugeez stated in the video below.

Over the past few days, the “Highest” stirred controversy whilst addressing Edem calling him out for not picking his calls to show up for a music video shoot.

Speaking on Zylofon FM about why he couldn’t pick Edem’s call, he said “ the issue of picking calls is a general thing. Even my mom has the same problem with it so I don’t see why it should be taken personally. If you speak to my mother today, she’ll tell you her major problem with me is my refusal to pick her calls”.

The response attracted backlash from critics. Over the weekend, Dee Money, also revealed he tried reaching Sarkodie on WhatsApp but was unsuccessful.

Sarkodie has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest and Dee Money acted to surprise to have seen that the rapper's Whatsapp works.

Replying to a screenshot shared by King Sark, Dee Moneey tweeted " Ah so your Whatsapp dey work? Cool".