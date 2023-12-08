ADVERTISEMENT
My accident was a spiritual attack meant to kill me – Sonnie Badu claims

Dorcas Agambila

UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has finally opened up about his domestic accident that forced him to undergo a major surgical procedure.

Speaking to Bola Ray in a recent interview, Sonnie Badu revealed that, his accident wasn’t ordinary.

According to him, it was a spiritual attack meant to take his life so that he wouldn’t be able to fulfill the purpose why he came to Ghana.

The Multiple award-winning Gospel singer, songwriter, philanthropist and author, arrived home in Ghana from his base in the UK on Sunday, November 3, 2023, to prepare for his concert dubbed “Africa Worships with Sonnie Badu” which was scheduled to come off on Saturday, November 30, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

See a snippet of the interview below:

