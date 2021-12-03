'My body has nothing to do with you, what matters is the music' - Sefa to critics (WATCH)

Sefa explains that she has nothing wrong with people fixing their bodies or anything because if there is the need for her to do so, she will boldly do it without anyone's influence.

“I think that it’s just people who want to know a lot about you. But it doesn’t really matter because I always say that if I wake up and I find out that there’s something about me that I don’t like, maybe there’s a pimple. I won’t wait for Empress to say that I should remove it before I go and remove it," she said.

She continued that “because I am very secure about myself. I mind my own business. If I see that there’s a problem, I will fix it. I am not waiting for a celebrity to tell me that this and that is what they’ve done.”

The 'Fever' singer has however emphasized that people pay for her music and therefore, they should focus on her career and nothing else.

“They are always saying, you will come back to tell us that you went to the gym. It has nothing to do with you. What matters is the music I am giving you. Because you pay me to be a musician. You don’t pay me to tell you about my life story," she said on United Showbiz.