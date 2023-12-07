My complaint wasn’t a strategy to hype ‘Samini’s show’ – Wiyaala clarifies

This didn't go down well with the versatile artiste, who took to her social media to call for her image to be positioned correctly as she was not a back up artiste.

Wiyaala Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Hitz FM on December 6, Wiyala clarified her stance, stating that she would hype up the show in her own way and would not resort to publicity stunts to garner for her show.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is not a strategy to hype the program. If I'm going to hype a program, I'll do the right thing where I do the usual hyping. I'm not one of the artists who like to use controversial like beefing to hype my program. I don't need that. I've never used that. But I've always managed to sell out my shows wherever I go," she said.

Pulse Ghana

Wiyala stressed that her concern was about fair representation, stating that she was not a backup artiste nor a supporting one and thus, deserved to be equal to all other artists on the flyer.

She, however, acknowledged Samini's apology and clarified her relationship with him, saying she was not upset with him since he wasn’t responsible for the flyer’s design.