The son of Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie, was commenting on a viral video which captures a man beating his son for failing his examination despite paying USD21,000 in tuition.

Though social media thinks the act was uncalled for, Yul says he received an unforgettable corporal punishment when he boldly confronted his father about his decision to quit formal education.

He said he was in his second year in junior high school when the incident happened.

Yul said he told his father to set up an electrical shop for him and cancel his education, and according to him, he was locked up in his father’s room and was given a ‘beating which reset his brain to factory setting’.

He tweeted: “In JS2, I told my father I didn't want to go to school anymore, he should open electrical shop for me. He said ok. He Invited me to his room, locked the door & pulled out his belt. He gave me a beating that reset my brain to factory setting. Look at me today. Thank you Dad!”

His tweet caused a stir on Twitter because many of the users believe the character his father portrays in movies would make it even harder to confront with such issues.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Yul’s tweet.