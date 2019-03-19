Stacey Osekere made the revelation on Twitter on Monday, March 18.

According to her, the “Toto” hitmaker has always been calling her since he went to Atlanta via FaceTime and has been doing it while naked.

“My husband will always FaceTime me naked ever since he went to Atlanta,” she tweeted.

Edem reacted to his wife’s tweet with naughty response: “free the boobs and free the long John too.”

This is not the first time the celebrity couple have taken their bedroom talks to social media. Stacey recently trolled Edem on Twitter and it was hilarious.