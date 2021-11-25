'My husband is my manager' - Nana Ama McBrown reveals and gives reasons (WATCH)

"I have support from my family and husband and because he is my manager too," she said.

Detailing why her husband, Maxwell Mensah, is also her manager, she added that "it keeps me on my toes... he has to be my manager because the nature of the job is such that your manager should be very close most of the time."

According to the actress who doubles as a TV host, her husband, therefore, has no course to worry about her as he knows her movement and schedule.

"Again, he has to know the schedule and he will know that my wife is not home not because she just wants to be out and that she is out for a reason. We are fine and we've been doing that for a while," she said.

Nana Ama McBrown married Maxwell Mawu Mensah in February 2016 at a private ceremony. The couple has since been growing stronger and has a daughter together named Maxin Mawushi Mensah.