My husband is too busy to manage me - Ceccy Twum

"It's cool. So far as you all agree to work with each other, it's fine," she responded.

However, "my husband for instance, he doesn't even have that time to be following me around," she shared.

"I move a lot and he's also been travelling to go preach here and there," the 'Your Grace' hitmaker added. "Imagine having a programme, is he going to leave his work and then follow me?"

"It's not going to happen," she concluded.

Ceccy Twum famously married at 19 and is in her 23rd year of marriage to husband Prophet Alex Twum of Word Vision Chapel International, Ghana.

Management of female musicians has for a while been a controversial subject.