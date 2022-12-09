Mrs. Twum was on Accra-based Hitz FM with Doreen Avio when she was asked about female Gospel musicians being managed by their husbands.
My husband is too busy to manage me - Ceccy Twum
Ghanaian Gospel music star Ceccy Twum revealed that unlike some of her colleagues, her husband does not manage her career because he is simply too busy.
"It's cool. So far as you all agree to work with each other, it's fine," she responded.
However, "my husband for instance, he doesn't even have that time to be following me around," she shared.
"I move a lot and he's also been travelling to go preach here and there," the 'Your Grace' hitmaker added. "Imagine having a programme, is he going to leave his work and then follow me?"
"It's not going to happen," she concluded.
Ceccy Twum famously married at 19 and is in her 23rd year of marriage to husband Prophet Alex Twum of Word Vision Chapel International, Ghana.
Management of female musicians has for a while been a controversial subject.
Some pundits and members of the public hold that it is impossible to manage a female music act without an amorous connection. Due to this, some female musicians prefer their boyfriends or husbands being their manager to avoid the presumed sexual temptation or harassment.
