The Ghanaian-American, who traces his roots to the Ashanti Region, on May 30, 2019, met with President Nana Akufo-Addo and presented his WWE title belt to him.

The wrestler made history by becoming the first ever African to win the WWE Championship.

The 37-year-old defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become the new title holder.

On Thursday, he was interviewed on GHOne's "State of Affairs" hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah.

He was ask how he intends to promote women sports to the president.

Responding, he said: "I like what he has been doing in terms of unifying people.

"My mom had a lot to do with the promotion of his campaign."

"So I am just looking at going and having a conversation with him and I don't know what we are going to talk about but if that comes up, I am sure he knows that promoting women sports is very important."

Kofi was born in Kumasi but moved to the United States of America (USA) at a very tender age, where he started his wrestling career.