The Head of Public Relations of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Juliana Obeng confirmed her arrest and release during an interview on Neat FM.

According DSP Juliana Obeng, the “16 Years” hitmaker was arrested and detained by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command over a defamatory statement she made about TV host, Stacy Amoateng.

This comes after Mzbel weeks ago alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed to her that Stacey is a HIV patient who has been coming to him for prayers.

DSP Juliana Obeng said Stacy Amoateng petitioned the Director General of Police to investigate the matter.

She said Mzbel was granted a bail yesterday was cautioned not to utter such statement

