Details are that the Ghanaian singer has been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command at the back of complaint lodged by Stacey Amoateng, a Ghanaian TV personality.

A report by adomonline.com stated that "Stacy Amoateng, reported the controversial musician to the police Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for defamation of character".

The publication also added that DSP Juliana Obeng, confirmed the arrest to Adom News. This comes after MzBel weeks ago alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed to her that Stacey is a HIV patient who has been coming to him for prayers.

Stacy Amoateng

It is added that the singer has been arrested because she failed to turn herself in upon invitation about a week ago. Both the singer and the TV personality are yet to comment on her arrest.