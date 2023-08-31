Castro would have been Ghana's version of Burna Boy if he were alive- Mzbel

Speaking during a recent interview on Kingdom FM, Mzbel stated that just like Burna Boy, Castro equally had a strong appeal across the music genres and it was evident in his versatility.

“ I know that Castro was always working. He would try many times on whatever he wanted to do, his energy on stage, his voice and he was unique in his own way. So if he was still alive, Ghanaians would have had our own Burna Boy because he had everything .”

Mzbel also expressed strong admiration for Castro, hailing him as the finest musician she had the privilege of collaborating and working with in her hey days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castro, whose real name is Theophilus Tagoe, was a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene before his tragic disappearance in 2014. His distinctive style and ability to fuse various genres, such as hiplife and Azonto, propelled him to stardom and earned him a loyal fan base.