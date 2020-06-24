MzGee who is now with TV3 and 3 FM stated that she left Joy FM’s parent company because there were too many people there who ganged up against her. “very bitter colleagues that I had, that didn’t feel comfortbale I came yo meet on the job,” she said.

According to MzGee who now hosts a show on 3 FM and TV3, she has now blocked those bitter colleagues on social media, revealing that when she was at Multimedia, they pick up phones and report her to people they speak about during meetings.

The eloquent entertainment journalist emphasized that “it got to a point where some people fell that I was growing too fast and so anything they can do to curtail my movement, they will do”.

MzGee added that she decided to leave the media house which owns Joy FM, Hitz FM, Joy Prime, Joy News among others, to see if her bitter colleagues over there will also shine after her exit. Hear it from her in the video below.