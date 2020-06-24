In a follow up to that story, a video has popped up online which shows that the celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster has removed the said number plate from the Range Rover before hitting the road with it.

The insurance on Nana Aba’s gifted Range Rover is for a Nissan Rogue; error from the NIC?

According to reports, the video, in which Nana Aba wore a white dress and could be seen stepping out from the passenger side of the car, was after the day she received the car and reports surfaced that another car, a Nissan Rogue had the same number in an Insurance Policy database system.

READ ALSO: AY Poyoo wins love in Hollywood as Michael Blackson, Snoop Dogg react to his style

To gather thoughts around this, it means Nana Aba may have admitted to some wrongdoing even before DVLA issued the statement because nothing warrants the removal of a legitimate number plate from a car.

DVLA on registration number for Nana Aba Anamoah's Range Rover gift

However, what may remain trouble for her is that if she used the car without the appropriate registration. This is because, in the press release by DVLA, using any car without the required registration is illegal and will attract a fine, or up to 12 months of jail term as punishment.

Watch the video below in which number plate could be seen placed on the dashboard of the car instead.