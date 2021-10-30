MzVee finally shows off her boyfriend in latest photo? (PHOTO)

The photo which she shared has many contemplating whether that is the fortunate one as she was seen cozying up in the arms of an obscure man.

MzVee captioned the picture as: “Carry me go away kabakaba” (to wit, hurry and take me away).

This is after numerous long periods of hypotheses with regards to who MzVee is dating since she has denied she is ever seeing someone.

In the meantime, she as of late revealed that she has found a sweetheart which could be this melanin fellow in dreadlocks looking hot.

Recall that MzVee has said she cherishes men who are taller than her and exceptionally persevering because she will look down on more short folks.

This person is for sure taller than her.