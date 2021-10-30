The "Come Over" singer shared a photograph of herself and her conceivable darling who were living it up together.
MzVee finally shows off her boyfriend in latest photo? (PHOTO)
Ghanaian Afro-pop vocalist Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, referred to in front of an audience as MzVee, could be telling the world who the fortunate man in her life is.
The photo which she shared has many contemplating whether that is the fortunate one as she was seen cozying up in the arms of an obscure man.
MzVee captioned the picture as: “Carry me go away kabakaba” (to wit, hurry and take me away).
This is after numerous long periods of hypotheses with regards to who MzVee is dating since she has denied she is ever seeing someone.
In the meantime, she as of late revealed that she has found a sweetheart which could be this melanin fellow in dreadlocks looking hot.
Recall that MzVee has said she cherishes men who are taller than her and exceptionally persevering because she will look down on more short folks.
This person is for sure taller than her.
MzVee is currently promoting her most recent melody "Coming Home" featuring Nigerian vocalist and afrobeatartiste, Tiwa Savage.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh