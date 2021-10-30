RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MzVee finally shows off her boyfriend in latest photo? (PHOTO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian Afro-pop vocalist Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, referred to in front of an audience as MzVee, could be telling the world who the fortunate man in her life is.

Mzvee
Mzvee

The "Come Over" singer shared a photograph of herself and her conceivable darling who were living it up together.

Recommended articles

The photo which she shared has many contemplating whether that is the fortunate one as she was seen cozying up in the arms of an obscure man.

www.instagram.com

MzVee captioned the picture as: “Carry me go away kabakaba” (to wit, hurry and take me away).

This is after numerous long periods of hypotheses with regards to who MzVee is dating since she has denied she is ever seeing someone.

In the meantime, she as of late revealed that she has found a sweetheart which could be this melanin fellow in dreadlocks looking hot.

Recall that MzVee has said she cherishes men who are taller than her and exceptionally persevering because she will look down on more short folks.

This person is for sure taller than her.

MzVee is currently promoting her most recent melody "Coming Home" featuring Nigerian vocalist and afrobeatartiste, Tiwa Savage.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akrobeto goes global again as Borussia Dortmund uses his video to announce next match

Akrobeto just went global with this funny video (WATCH)

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Akrobeto's reaction to Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat featured on popular British troll network

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed (VIDEO)

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)