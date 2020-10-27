In the 4 minutes video, the Ghanaian singer shared her real-life story from when and where she was born to the woman she has become now. MzVee's grass to grace story is a teaser a new album has named 'inVeecible'.

According to the Ghanaian singer in the video, she was born in 1992 in Labadi into a humble family of six who squatted in a single room in Accra with her 3 siblings and their parents. Narrating her growing story, MzVee says ' it is obvious from a young age that I wasn't born with a silver spoon in my mouth"

In the story narrated by the "Come And See My Mother" singer, she explains that " both of my parents came from equally poor backgrounds and had both moved to Accra to find greener pasture".

Mzvee

MzVee's video highlights that her mother becoming an owner of a chop bar in Accra with their father as a spare parts distributor in Abossey Okine as their means of gainful employment to take of the family.

The BET nominee went on to detail how she grew up to become a musician to reach higher heights of international recognition. She also touched on her exit from Lynx, depression and more that she has said in the video below.