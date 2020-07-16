The 28-year-old Ghanaian singer took a 2-year break from the music space, ended her contract with Lynx Entertainment and announced a promising come back in 2019. However, according to George Britton, her comeback is not meeting expectation.

George was speaking to on Happy FM on a show with DJ Advicer. He explained that the “Natural Girl’ singer was one of the hottest female artistes in Ghana until she went off the scenes.

A reported by etvghana.com has quoted him to have said that “it may be that her management is not connected and may not know the Ghanaian landscape,” and added that “the songstress and her team are just moving from one interview to the other and no proper work is being done to sustain and make her relevant”.

George, a blogger as well who is in charge of managing the Keche music duo summarized that “Mzvee’s comeback has been a disaster and wished she had not come back from her sabbatical”.