According to Tracey Boakye, she respects and trusted the information Kennedy Agyapong has been dishing out but she has now realized he's been telling lies to Ghanaians after he confidently falsely claimed that her house was bought at $450k.

Tracey in a FaceBook live session said " I thought as an older man, you would have listened to my side of the story before drawing conclusion but you didn't. I use to believe everything you say is the truth but the moment you said I bought my house at $450,000 then I realized you have been lying to Ghanaians".

READ ALSO: I don't care if Kennedy Agyapong lists men I slept with; I made money from it - Tracey Boakye

The Kumawood actress further added that she wonders why Kennedy Agyapong is descending to her level and forcefully associating the saga to John Mahama. According to Tracey, she believes that it's because his NPP party doesn't have a campaign message whilst realizing NDC is having a chance at December elections.

Kennedy Agyapong and Tracey Boakye

Tracey went on further to curse the MP saying that God should not bless him with whatever he is praying for telling lies against her. She added that she has cursed herself too that if she is the one telling lies then should never bless her either.

Tracey also reiterated that there's no blackmail tape as Kennedy Agyapong, therefore, she's daring him to drop it and she doesn't want him to say he is no more going to talk about the issue. Watch the video below for more.