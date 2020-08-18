Kennedy Agyapong whilst defending 'Papa No' and blasting the so-called celebrities under his foot, over the saga, described Tracey Boakye as a very cheap girl who relies on sex scandal to blackmail men.

However, Tracey has debunked his claims but admitted that as a girl, she has had sexually active relationships and she sees nothing wrong it, therefore, she doesn't understand why the Assin Central MP wants to shame her about that.

Tracey during her outburst has said that, should she have gotten nothing from all her sexual relationships, it is the same Kennedy Agyapong who would have come to mock her with it, hence, she is not ashamed about men she has slept with.

Kennedy Agyapong and Tracey Boakye

"Bring a different topic, because for me sex in my life is no news and after all the sex, I haven't turned into a 'kuborlo', I have done good things from it, I have not run at lost over the men who slept with me so when you bring a list out, all these people will be proud of me," she said. Hear more for her in the video below.