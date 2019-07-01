The Joy FM presenter has been off-air for some time and it now shows that it is a time she has taken off, to take care of her pregnancy.

Surprising her fans on Monday morning, 1st of July, 2019, the actress who has been out of sight and out of town, dropped stunning baby bump photos to announce her baby’s birth.

Naa used the popular blue emoji which often tells the sex of a baby as a boy, to indicate that she has welcomed a son. The “Adams’ Apple” actress, welcomed her first son about some two years ago after her marriage in 2014.

Celebrity friends and other well-wishers, have been congratulating the broadcaster so far and she has been welcoming all with replies.

See more from her post below.