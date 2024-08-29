Naana Donkor Arthur wins Content Creator of the Year at GEA USA

Beyond her success as a content creator, Naana is also a skilled events promoter, having hosted many high-profile celebrities over the years. Her impressive guest list includes notable names such as Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, Kuami Eugene, Lord Kenya, Lucky Mensah, Piesie Esther, and Nigeria’s Deyemi Okanlawon, known for his roles in "Omo Ghetto," "Blood Sisters," and "King of Boys."

Naana Donkor Arthur Pulse Ghana

Naana’s influence extends beyond her online presence; she is known for her philanthropic efforts and her commitment to promoting Ghanaian culture and talent on the global stage, a testament to the power of one individual to make a significant impact on the world, making her an influential figure both in the USA and her home country, Ghana.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA celebrates the achievements of Ghanaian and African entertainers in the diaspora.

Naana Donkor Arthur's recognition as Online Content Creator of the Year is a testament to her remarkable talent and unwavering dedication.