'It is well' - Nadia Buari empathises with Akosombo dam spillage victims

The video showcases numerous individuals displaced from their homes due to the rising water levels.

In response to the video, Nadia Buari shared her thoughts, writing, "It is well!"

The Akosombo Dam, managed by the Volta River Authority (VRA), was compelled to initiate a spillage due to the "consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level" resulting from heavy rainfall.

The Akosombo Dam was opened a few weeks ago and its waters directed downstream, caused a huge havoc.

Thousands of people living along the Lower Volta Basin have been displaced, along with the loss of property running into millions of cedis. Farms, and many are they, are under water.