Vanessa Laine Bryant has been married to the NBA superstar for about nineteen years and they have been blessed with four children with the couple welcoming their last daughter, Capri Bryant, 7 months ago.

Sadly for Vanessa, she also lost one of her daughters, 13-year-old Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, who was also on board with her father and seven others when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in the early hours of Sunday, 26th January 2020.

Sympathizing with Vanessa, Nadia who is a mother to four children has sent a message of condolence to Kobe’s wife. The Ghanaian actress posted a picture Mrs Bryant, 37, and another of the late father and daughter practicing the playing of basketball.

She captioned the Instagram post “My heart is breaking and my stomach is in knots for u @vanessabryant. As a mother, I can’t even begin to fathom the physical pain u must be experiencing right now.. to not only loose the love of ur life but ur baby girl....dear Lord. Rest with the angels Kobe&Gigi”.

Kobe Bryant and family

See Nadia Buari's post below.