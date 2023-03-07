According to Nam1, in a tweet, Sunday March 6, the actress turned musician “seems very Oprah Winfrey-like” and would make a good brand ambassador to any corporate brand.
NAM 1 reveals interest in signing Efia Odo; says she behaves like Oprah Winfrey
The CEO of defunct Zylofon Media and Mezgold Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has expressed his interest in signing actress Efia Odo.
“Who else have noticed how @Efiaodo1 seems very Oprah Winfrey-like, on United Showbiz now on Utv based on her views and composure. Seems a perfect fit for a corporate brand ambassadorial endeavor. Kudos,” Nam1 tweeted.
Efia Odo was flattered by Nam1’s keen observation and asked when he was going to sign her up to his Zylofon Music label.
“You coming to sign this bad bitch or nah 😬👀👀“ Efia Odo responded to Nam1’s tweet.
Nam1 was not hesitant, and stated that indeed, if given the opportunity, he would sign her up in a flash.
According to him, Efia Odo who possesses all the qualities he’s looking for in an artist. He also believes she is marketable both in Ghana and in the United States.
“With a given opportunity why not?!. Sounds smart. You’re clearly a good Ghanaian arts material, fit as a global business export, especially for the American market in all honestly. I would gladly welcome a synergy. You’re good. PLEASE DON’T STOP,” Nam1 tweeted back at Efia.
The popular figure in the Ghanaian entertainment arena, kickstarted her musical career in 2023 with a brand-new song titled "Getting to the Bag".
Efia Odo over the years in the industry has been one of the most talked about celebrities.
