NAM 1 reveals interest in signing Efia Odo; says she behaves like Oprah Winfrey

“Who else have noticed how @Efiaodo1 seems very Oprah Winfrey-like, on United Showbiz now on Utv based on her views and composure. Seems a perfect fit for a corporate brand ambassadorial endeavor. Kudos,” Nam1 tweeted.

Efia Odo was flattered by Nam1’s keen observation and asked when he was going to sign her up to his Zylofon Music label.

“You coming to sign this bad bitch or nah 😬👀👀“ Efia Odo responded to Nam1’s tweet.

Nam1 was not hesitant, and stated that indeed, if given the opportunity, he would sign her up in a flash.

According to him, Efia Odo who possesses all the qualities he’s looking for in an artist. He also believes she is marketable both in Ghana and in the United States.

“With a given opportunity why not?!. Sounds smart. You’re clearly a good Ghanaian arts material, fit as a global business export, especially for the American market in all honestly. I would gladly welcome a synergy. You’re good. PLEASE DON’T STOP,” Nam1 tweeted back at Efia.

The popular figure in the Ghanaian entertainment arena, kickstarted her musical career in 2023 with a brand-new song titled "Getting to the Bag".

