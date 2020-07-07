The Ghanaian millionaire who was also arrested in Dubai last year over his Menzgold business saga has taken to social media to distance himself from reports that he has shown solidarity for the Nigerian millionaire fraudster who was also arrested in Dubai.

A screenshot of a FaceBook post that surfaced online with the name “Nana Appiah Mensah” had a message saying that “I can relate to your journey, been there. Soon you’ll be vindicated and your journey will take course”.

READ ALSO: The glass ceiling has been shattered; Delay lauds Mahama's VEEP choice

Reacting to the screenshot, the Menzgold CEO, has come to clear the air and according to him, the post is fake. “This is malicious and draconian. An infraction to the ethics of journalism. Respectfully, Kindly HALT and DESIST,” he wrote. See the post below.