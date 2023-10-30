Last week, the ace Ghanaian broadcaster announced that she has moved on from her role as General Manager at EIB to a new position.
You are sad and delusional; Nana Aba Anamoah descends on NDC peeps over EIB job switch
Nana Aba Anamoah is calling off the bluff of some NDC peeps who believe she has been forced to leave her role as General Manager at EIB.
Recommended articles
In a press statement issued on October 26, 2023, EIB network announced Nana Aba Anamoah as the new Director of Business Development and also welcomed the new General Manager for English Cluster, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.
Before this, Nana Aba was under criticism as she faced severe backlash over a new Kids show she released on GH One TV. The show is named "Actual Bosses" attracted the backlash due to the conversation and comments from the kids.
Nana Aba showed Ex-President Mahama's photos to the kids to pick their opinion and some said the NDC flagbearer is not fit to become President of Ghana again because he only reminds them of Dumsor.
The comments did not sit well with some NDC supporters who claimed the show is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Ex-President Mahama because she could have educated the kids that the former president solved Dumsor (erratic power supply) before he left power.
With EIB owned by Kwabena Duffour, an NDC stalwart, it has been speculated that the show has caused Nana Aba to be forced to vacate her General Manager role. However, speaking to this, she said propellers of the rumour are sad and delusional.
" Ah some NDC peeps and their followers say they gave who pressure for me not to be GM for GHOne TV again? You’re delusional and sad. Checkmate; No one takes your petty rants seriously" she said in the X post below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh