The ace broadcaster made the comments during an interview with KSM, where she was discussing the verbal attacks launched on her by NPP communicators after she bemoaned the sitting president for not being accountable enough.

“The NPP released their thug dogs on me for something I said and I don’t know why in 2019, political parties communicators still think that calling a woman ashawo will gag her in any way,” she said in a trailer of the interview shared on social media.

Nana Aba Anamoah also added that “Maybe that will gag other women but, definitely, not me. I mean ashawo is an overused insult” According to the Gh One TV news editor, matters who warms her bed “does not affect the price of kenkey”.

Watch the video below.