According to the ace broadcaster, she is in a relationship with “one lucky man”. Speaking about marriage, Nana Aba said that “if marriage happens fine”. However, she was quick to add that she doesn’t think marriage is for everybody.

In the conversation with KSM, which also touched on her upbringing, national issues among others, the Gh One TV news editor-in-chief also stated that she won’t reject a marriage proposal but neither will she be worried if it doesn’t happen for her.

“You know sometimes you say you live happily ever after some people live sadly after. So would rather be in a toxic relationship or be happy outside? … If marriage comes my way, I am not going to say I am not going to get married. If it doesn’t, I am not going to go round crying, I am very happy, I am fulfilled.” she told KSM.

KSM

Openly talking about her relationship for a rare time, Nana Aba said “I have a man who loves me to bits” but has not disclosed his identity apart from describing him as a lucky man. Watch the video below for more.