The businessman said he spotted Nana Aba on his way to a programme at Amasaman and as he tried to talk to her, his younger brother discouraged him.

According to him, fate had its course in the end, while returning from the programme and they had to give her a lift.

“I believe whatever is meant to happen in this world will happen,” Brown told Pulse.com.gh.

“I left my shop to Amasaman for a programme. There was a spot in Amasaman called Israel. I saw her at Suale junction when I was going. She didn’t see me.

“I told my younger brother who I was commuting with that ‘this girl is nice’. He told me to ignore her because I had nothing good to tell her even if we stopped. So, we drove past her.