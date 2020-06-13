Nana Addo can never win the seat again even if he changes the voters’ register

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Adukwei Mensa, and President Akufo-Addo are under pressure for proposing that a new voters’ register be compiled before Ghana’s general election in December 2020.

Even though the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is doing everything possible to stop the process, Ibrah Wan says the President should be allowed to continue the process because he can’t reclaim power.

“Nana Addo has only six months to go. Ghanaians should allow him change the voters card,” he stated on Snapchat. “He can even change all the date of birth of all Ghanaians, that will never make him win the seat again.”

He said he predicted Nana Appiah Mensah’s downfall but he was taken for granted.

“I warned Ghanaians about NAM1 since 2017 and I also told Ghanaians that if NAM1 comes back to business, I’ll kill myself and people thought I was joking. Let’s see what will happen with Nana Addo also.”

He also questioned Kennedy Agyapong’s silence after he reached out to him.

“Why is Kennedy Agypong quiet after all the things I sent him? Thought they said he is the god of Ghana?” he quizzed.