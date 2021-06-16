Nana Agradaa convicted and sentenced to pay GHc36, 000 fine or go to jail

She was charged for operating TV without license contrary to section 110 of the Electronic transaction act 2008, act 772 and Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

At the recent hearing of her case presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, Nana Agradaa changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

Starrfmonline reports that "she was therefore convicted on her own plea and was sentenced to a fine of 3,000 penalty unit (GHc36,000) on count one to wit operating TV without a license in default she will serve a three-year jail term in hard labour".

"For the offence of Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari), the court sentenced her to a fine of GHc10, 000 in default, she will serve a year in prison," the website added.

According to the court said, the sentences are to be served concurrently which means, she will pay the highest fine which is GHc36, 000.

Murtala Inusah who reported for Starr FM has indicated that the now 'woman of God' appeared sobber in the docket during the hearing.

Before her verdict was handed, Nana Agradaa told the Circuit Court that she has also settled all her outstanding debts with the National Communications Authority (NCA). Nana Agradaa is known for her 'scandalous' money doubling ritual.

