Nana Agradaa convicted and sentenced to pay GHc36, 000 fine or go to jail

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted Patience Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa after she pleaded guilty.

Nana Agradaa
Nana Agradaa Pulse Ghana

The popular fetish priestess who has now converted to Christianity was arrested on 27th April 2021 for illegally operating a TV station.

She was charged for operating TV without license contrary to section 110 of the Electronic transaction act 2008, act 772 and Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari) contrary to section 137 of the criminal offences Act, 1960.

Nana Agradaa getting baptized
Nana Agradaa getting baptized Pulse Ghana

At the recent hearing of her case presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, Nana Agradaa changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

Starrfmonline reports that "she was therefore convicted on her own plea and was sentenced to a fine of 3,000 penalty unit (GHc36,000) on count one to wit operating TV without a license in default she will serve a three-year jail term in hard labour".

"For the offence of Charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari), the court sentenced her to a fine of GHc10, 000 in default, she will serve a year in prison," the website added.

Nana Agradaa 1
Nana Agradaa 1 Pulse Ghana

According to the court said, the sentences are to be served concurrently which means, she will pay the highest fine which is GHc36, 000.

Murtala Inusah who reported for Starr FM has indicated that the now 'woman of God' appeared sobber in the docket during the hearing.

Before her verdict was handed, Nana Agradaa told the Circuit Court that she has also settled all her outstanding debts with the National Communications Authority (NCA). Nana Agradaa is known for her 'scandalous' money doubling ritual.

Watch: Nana Agradaa destroys, burns her idols after ‘repenting’
Watch: Nana Agradaa destroys, burns her idols after ‘repenting’ Pulse Ghana

However, after her arrest, she gave her life to Christ to become an Evangelist. In accordance with her new faith, Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Patience Asiedua, invited men of God to her home where he items in her shrine were destroyed and set ablaze.

