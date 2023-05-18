ADVERTISEMENT
'We all use our common sense to eat' - Nana Agradaa defends Hajia 4Reall (WATCH)

Dorcas Agambila

Former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, has jumped to the defence of Hajia 4Reall after her recent arrest for her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam.

Hajia was extradited from the UK to the US, where she faces charges for defrauding numerous elderly Americans through deceptive romantic relationships.

Nana Agradaa, known for her own controversial past as a fraudster, passionately defended Hajia 4Reall, emphasizing that nobody has the right to criticize her as no one is perfect or without sin.

Expressing her disappointment, Nana Agradaa condemned those celebrating Hajia's misfortune on the internet, calling them fools.

In an enraged tone, Nana Agradaa claimed that everyone has the potential to engage in fraudulent activities and argued that politicians, ministers, and public officeholders are all thieves disguised in suits.

However, netizens quickly dismissed Nana Agradaa's plea for leniency towards Hajia, accusing her of defending her fellow fraudster due to her own questionable past.

Hajia 4Reall's arrest took place in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, and she was subsequently extradited to the US on May 12, 2023.

The prosecution alleges that Hajia's romance scam specifically targeted elderly and single Americans living alone.

Appearing in federal court in Manhattan on May 15, 2023, Hajia 4Reall faces charges related to her alleged involvement in multiple romance scams.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
