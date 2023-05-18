'We all use our common sense to eat' - Nana Agradaa defends Hajia 4Reall (WATCH)

Nana Agradaa, known for her own controversial past as a fraudster, passionately defended Hajia 4Reall, emphasizing that nobody has the right to criticize her as no one is perfect or without sin.

Expressing her disappointment, Nana Agradaa condemned those celebrating Hajia's misfortune on the internet, calling them fools.

In an enraged tone, Nana Agradaa claimed that everyone has the potential to engage in fraudulent activities and argued that politicians, ministers, and public officeholders are all thieves disguised in suits.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, netizens quickly dismissed Nana Agradaa's plea for leniency towards Hajia, accusing her of defending her fellow fraudster due to her own questionable past.

Hajia 4Reall's arrest took place in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, and she was subsequently extradited to the US on May 12, 2023.

The prosecution alleges that Hajia's romance scam specifically targeted elderly and single Americans living alone.