The Year of Return, Ghana 2019 celebration saw thousands of African diasporans in Ghana in December last year.

Steve Harvey, Ludacris, T.I, Lupita Nyongo, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell, Anthony Anderson, Kofi Kingston, Akon, Rick Ross and Cardi B were among the foreign stars who stormed the country during the celebration.

This was made possible through the efforts of Boris and Bozoma – and today, during the State of the Nation Address, the president acknowledged the roles they played in making this possible.

“I should thank two people in particular,” the president said, “who have embraced their Ghanaian heritage and have played a key role in our effort to building lasting bridges between Ghana and African-Americans.”

“We are grateful to both of them for leveraging their star-power to attract thousands to the land of their fathers, and to drive a fresh narrative that says Ghana is a land of opportunity; visit, invest, make it your home,” he concluded.