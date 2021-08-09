According to Beverly, the incident happened within a matter of four hours and fortunately, no casualties were reported.

She said her ‘my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen and everything is gone,’ adding that her ‘kids room, all their clothes and everything is gone.’

“My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs ...... Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything [has] gone…My kids' room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?” she captioned photos and videos of the aftermath.

In the videos she shared on her Instagram page, a Fire Services personnel was spotted investigating the incident. The cause of the incident is, however, unknown.

The incident got reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

“No wayyyy! I feel for you! I’m soooo sorry hun! We thank God you and your family are alive!” actor Jame Gardiner wrote.

Actor Eddie Watson Jnr said: “@beverly_afaglo oh Beverly! This is so hard. I’m so sorry. I’m praying with you right now that the same God who blessed you to own your house will bring forth a new blessing that will restore everything in no time. Thank God the family is intact. God will help you.”

“#ItIsWell my sister...And Like I said on the phone,,,what is coming is huge and beyond human understanding. God will RESTORE EVERYTHING in a THOUSAND FOLDS…And oh, be ready to rock everything designer, classy and trendy as always, but this time,,in a grand style (I know how you love your designers) yep, cos your closet is going to be refilled and sorted in abundance wai, especially your shoes(I know you love them) Trust me, this is a great turning point in your life. So take it easy on yourself and take heart. My love to the entire family, especially my lil angels. #ItIsWell Ama It is,” actress Gloria Sarfo said.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Sandrah Ankobiah, Lydia Forson, Bismark The Joke, Vicky Zugah, among other celebrates sympathised with her.