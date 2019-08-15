The Kumawood superstar during an Instagram live session told her viewers that she wasn’t having inner peace due to her inability to have a child because, in Ghana, a woman is often disrespected if she doesn’t have a child.

The actress seized the moment to encourage other women who are fervently seeking to have their own children, to listen to her story and not give up but count on God. Whilst sharing her message, she broke down in tears.

Nana Ama McBrown has welcomed her first child some months ago with her husband, Maxwell Mensah. Her emotional video has attracted emotional reaction from her fans, who have dropped comments to console, congratulate and wish her well.

Watch the video below.