NDC's performance in Ayawaso West is not limited to John Dumelo - Fred Nuamah

According to him, he was surprised by John Dumelo’s U-turn to run again adding that there is no way he will back out of the contest, indicating that he has gone too far to withdraw.

"Frankly, it's late to step down. My brother informed me and a lot of people that he was not going to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency again. He gave me his blessings when I made up my mind to contest. “Truthfully, I am surprised about his u-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather invested in Guan/SALL," Mr. Nuamah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would have rather expected him to honour his word when he said he won’t contest the seat and, therefore, throw his support behind me” he added.

This comes after Ghanaians were taken aback by the news that Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo would be battling for the NDC parliamentary candidacy for Ayawaso West Wuogon ahead of the 2024 general election.

In his first attempt, which was also the first of his opponent, who succeeded her late husband in the contest, Mr. Dumelo lost after garnering 37,478 votes representing 48.3% as against Mrs Alhassan’s 39,851 votes, equivalent to 51.4%.

The results seemed to have gone in favour of John Dumelo despite his defeat because he gained an 8.7 percent vote increase for the NDC while the NPP lost 5.9 percent votes from its previous performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes Mr. Dumelo confident as he claims the coming election is his time to clinch the seat for the NDC for the second time in history since Rebecca Akweley Adotey’s victory in 1996.