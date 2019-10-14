According to Judas, he was one of the few people who made the Accra based radio station popular. He however adds that, his efforts, toil and contribution to making the station a success has been washed down the drain.

Judas was speaking to Kwaku Menu in an interview. “We were those who made Peace FM, Peace FM. Even before the station was named, I was there with Santo, Kwame Sefa Kayi among others. We use to go to Despite to make jingles for the station” he said in Twi.

The veteran actor emphasized that he is disappointed over how his contribution has gone unnoticed though he sacrificed a lot for the Radio Station owned by Kwame Despite. Watch the video below.