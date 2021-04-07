RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Netflix reportedly buys Kanye West's documentary for $30 million

Kanye West is thirty million dollars richer following his new deal with Netflix.

American rapper and billionaire Kanye West [MercuryNews]

Pulse Nigeria

Reports have it that the video streaming platform has purchased a documentary of the American rapper at a $30m price. The documentary will contain footages that date back to 2007 to who Kanye is today.

The yet to be titled film will cover the death of the rapper's mother, Donda, in 2007 and his failed 2020 US presidential bid.

Billboard reports that it will also "include previously unseen home videos of West and footage shot over a 21-year period by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who directed West’s music videos Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire".

The website details that the series is set for release this year. However, it is not known if the documentary will feature West’s pending divorce from Kim Kardashian West, which has been a topic of interest to many.

Meanwhile, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, has said her daughter's split from the rapper will feature in the final series of their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which has started airing.

Kim-Kardashian-sa-premiere-Saint-Valentin-sans-Kanye-West
Kim-Kardashian-sa-premiere-Saint-Valentin-sans-Kanye-West pulse senegal

Though fans of Kanye have been taking this news in good fate about the multiple Grammy awards winner getting richer, a source has told Variety that the reported price tag of $30m for his documentary was inaccurate.

The rapper himself has not spoken about this yet.

