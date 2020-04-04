Yung Joc, an American rapper who was worth millions of dollars, was reported broke after being filmed driving Uber.

He is widely recognised for his hit song, “It's Going Down”, from his debut album, which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2007.

His net worth was roughly USD 8 million just last year but now, he is making ends meet through Uber – a ride-hailing service.

After seeing a video of how he went from millions to zero, Becca took to Instagram to advise her fans not to bring other people down.

The “I Do” hitmaker also gave Yung Joc a shout out for making ends meet through legal means despite making and enjoying millions in the past.

“Thank God man is not God. There are only 2 kinds of people in the world... good people and bad people. Never bring another person down and shout out to @joclive,” she wrote on Instagram.