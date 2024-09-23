Never step foot here, take your cursed self away - Manhyia rejects Afia Pokua's apology

Her comments sparked widespread outrage among the Ashantis, with sub-chiefs, queen mothers, and Ashanti youth publicly denouncing her words. Protests were held, and a press conference was organised by the youth to address the situation.

At Manhyia today, an elder made an emotional appeal on her behalf, highlighting that Pokua had been on her knees since her arrival and had delivered a heartfelt apology.

Nonetheless, the Otumfuo's representative was unwavering, explaining that in such matters, apologies are not always enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that some offences require the individual to bear the consequences of their actions, and Pokua’s situation was one such case.

"Who do you think you are to disrespect the Otumfuo? If you think you’ve grown wings, don’t aim them at Kumasi. You claim to be from Kwahu, yet even they separated from the Ashanti Kingdom. They speak our language,” he remarked sternly.

“Take your cursed self and your troubles with you. Whatever comes your way in the future, deal with it on your own. Do not ever return here,” he concluded, closing the case.

Following this, Afia Pokua, Mona Gucci, and their delegation left Manhyia Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT





Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci Summoned

Prior to this, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci had already issued public apologies on social media and on live television for comments deemed disrespectful to the Asantehene. They were subsequently summoned to the Manhyia Palace to formally apologise in person to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Accompanied by Prophet Kumchacha and representatives from Onua TV—where Afia Pokua had made her controversial comments—the group sought to offer their third apology. Dressed in all black, Pokua knelt before the Otumfuo’s representative throughout much of the proceedings.