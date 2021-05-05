RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

New video shows Shatta Wale having fun abroad against health reports (WATCH)

Shatta Wale is doing well and fine in a new video against reports that the dancehall act is battling a health condition.

Shatta Wale a few weeks ago announced that he is taking a break from social media. At the back of this, controversial talkative Ibrah One alleged that the singer has gone offline with plans to quit music due to kidney problems.

The Ghanaian socialite's claim came with evidence and that has been debunked yesterday by self-acclaimed music investor Ayisha Modi, who said she was worried about the news and reached someone close to Shatta Wale who denied the report.

"Thank God it’s not true! I just got a call from a friend close to hear that the News of him being sick is False. Pls, these Bloggers stop playing with ppl emotions. I mean no harm I was over-worried. Allah knows my heart. IF I DISAGREE WITH HIM MOST TIMES DOESNT MEAN I HATE HIM! Get that into your minds SM FANS," Ayisha Modi wrote.

Following this, a new video popped online and it shows Shatta Wale is not on a sickbed but rather doing well, having fun, smoking, counting money and driving through town with fellow dancehall act Jupiter, who has linked up with him in America.

Jupiter posted the video below and wrote "road with @shattawalenima". Watch the video below.

