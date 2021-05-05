New video shows Shatta Wale having fun abroad against health reports (WATCH)

The Ghanaian socialite's claim came with evidence and that has been debunked yesterday by self-acclaimed music investor Ayisha Modi, who said she was worried about the news and reached someone close to Shatta Wale who denied the report.

Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

"Thank God it’s not true! I just got a call from a friend close to hear that the News of him being sick is False. Pls, these Bloggers stop playing with ppl emotions. I mean no harm I was over-worried. Allah knows my heart. IF I DISAGREE WITH HIM MOST TIMES DOESNT MEAN I HATE HIM! Get that into your minds SM FANS," Ayisha Modi wrote.

Following this, a new video popped online and it shows Shatta Wale is not on a sickbed but rather doing well, having fun, smoking, counting money and driving through town with fellow dancehall act Jupiter, who has linked up with him in America.