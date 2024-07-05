Nick Cannon: father of 12 children, insures his testicles for $10m - Here’s why

Cannon revealed that he made the decision to protect what he considers his “most valuable assets.”
Popular American television host and father of 12, Nick Cannon, has taken an unconventional step by insuring his testicles for $10 million.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon explained that the inspiration came from other celebrities, particularly athletes, who have insured various valuable body parts like legs.
“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon stated. “Because you hear about all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part,” he added.
Cannon partnered with men’s personal care company Dr Squatch to assess and protect his assets. Utilising Dr Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, Cannon evaluated his testicles based on factors such as size and bedroom performance. This assessment led to establishing the substantial insurance policy, executed through Momentous Insurance Brokerage’s Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA).
Despite the insurance move, Cannon mentioned that he does not have immediate plans to expand his family. He stated that the insurance is a precaution to ensure “nothing goes wrong” with his testicles. With his characteristic humour, Cannon addressed public speculations about his prolific fatherhood: “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.”
Nick Cannon is just as famous for his large, blended family as he is for hosting The Masked Singer and Wild 'N Out. Over the years, Cannon has welcomed 12 children with six different women.