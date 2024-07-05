ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon: father of 12 children, insures his testicles for $10m - Here’s why

Selorm Tali

Popular American television host and father of 12, Nick Cannon, has taken an unconventional step by insuring his testicles for $10 million.

Nick Cannon at the 'Chiraq' premiere in Berlin, Germany, on February 16, 2016.Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Nick Cannon at the 'Chiraq' premiere in Berlin, Germany, on February 16, 2016.Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Cannon revealed that he made the decision to protect what he considers his “most valuable assets.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon explained that the inspiration came from other celebrities, particularly athletes, who have insured various valuable body parts like legs.

Nick Cannon on the set of Wild 'N Out
Nick Cannon on the set of Wild 'N Out Nick Cannon on the set of Wild 'N Out Pulse Live Kenya

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon stated. “Because you hear about all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannon partnered with men’s personal care company Dr Squatch to assess and protect his assets. Utilising Dr Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, Cannon evaluated his testicles based on factors such as size and bedroom performance. This assessment led to establishing the substantial insurance policy, executed through Momentous Insurance Brokerage’s Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA).

Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, Golden Cannon, and Nick Cannon in December 2022.David Livingston / Getty Images
Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, Golden Cannon, and Nick Cannon in December 2022.David Livingston / Getty Images Business Insider USA

Despite the insurance move, Cannon mentioned that he does not have immediate plans to expand his family. He stated that the insurance is a precaution to ensure “nothing goes wrong” with his testicles. With his characteristic humour, Cannon addressed public speculations about his prolific fatherhood: “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.”

Nick Cannon is just as famous for his large, blended family as he is for hosting The Masked Singer and Wild 'N Out. Over the years, Cannon has welcomed 12 children with six different women.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Likee

Dr Likee reveals how he made GH300K from YouTube as his first paycheque (VIDEO)

Mr Logic

Mr Logic dragged to court after allegedly defrauding US citizen of $21,000 and GH¢48,000

Hajia4reall

Hajia 4Reall’s Lawyers express excitement over sentencing outcome

Wendy Shay

Breaking up with my partner was one of the best decisions I have ever made - Wendy Shay