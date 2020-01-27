The Ghanaian actress is holidaying in Europe and she has been teasing us with all the good time she’s been having abroad. Nikki shared snaps from Iceland where she took a hot bath in the popular Blue Lagoon, which is best described as one of the island nation's leading tourist sites.

The Lagoon, which also offers a spa treatment pleasure to anyone who swims in it, is unique for its almost 40 degrees temperature all year round, which is a result of a volcanic formation and the use of geothermal power coming together. So yeah, when even its snowing, it doesn’t get cold.

In a quest to keep you updated with what your favourite Ghanaian celebrities are up to, pulse.com.gh has seen a video of Nikki, captured ‘smoking hot’ in the vapouring lagoon. With excitement she is heard saying “yo guys, it’s so beautiful over here at the Blue Lagoon, It’s snowing and I am in the water, I am so excited”.

Watch the video below.