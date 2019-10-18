She said she would also henceforth stop talking about other celebrities and posting twerking videos.

The Efiewura actress explained that she used to do put up those acts just to become famous.

“I was doing all that because I wanted fame and something to put food on my table, but I have that now and so there is no need to continue along that path. I am a mother, my son is growing and so I can’t be doing that,” she told the Graphic Showbiz.

“Also, my sweetheart doesn’t want me to do it; so no more twerking, no more half-naked pictures on the Internet and no more talking about celebrities.”

Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo is known to be an entertainer who has used her Instagram account to delight thousands of Ghanaians.

However, she has often come under criticism over her utterances and half-naked photos.

The actress said she is a totally different person off social media, adding that such a lifestyle is now in her past.

“It’s not good; that isn’t me. I was a cool, calm person who became loud on social media. Now that I have got what I wanted, I have put a stop to it. I have four awards to my credit, including one from Nigeria. What else do I want?” she quizzed.

Akuapem Poloo has so far featured in many Ghanaian movies including SideChic Gang, Sala, Away Bus and Baby Mama.