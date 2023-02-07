Nobody cares about you, be smart and don’t get played - Sista Afia to Ghanaian artists

According to her, in the business of music, the focal point for everyone is to make money, not the personalities involved.

As a result of that, it’s easy for an artiste to be replaced by the highest bidder at any given opportunity.

'In this music business nobody give a F or cares about u! “it’s about the Money” You can be replaced at any given time so when you in this business you need to understand your value be smart and not get played' she tweeted.

She urged her fellow Musicians to be smart and know their value so as not to be played.

Francisca Gawugah known in the entertainment industry as Sista Afia is a Ghanaian high life, afro-pop, and Afrobeat artist.

Sista Afia returned to Ghana in 2015 to start her music career, groomed by Bisa Kdei. She made her first collaboration with Bisa Kdei "kro kro no" and also her first official release as a musician.