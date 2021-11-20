According to the 'Pen And Paper' rapper, though the New Patriotic Party is a disappointment, the opposition NDC party, is not offering a better alternative with Ex-President John Mahama as its potential leader for the next elections.
NPP is a disappointment but NDC with Mahama is not an option for me - Kojo Cue
Rapper Kojo Cue has expressed his disappointment in the ruling NPP government led by Nana Addo.
"This NPP government has been beyond disappointing. NDC too won't even do us the favour of lying to us that they have changed their ways by replacing JDM," the Kumasi rapper said in a Tweet.
He continued that "so now here we are, at the fork in the road. NDC, NPP or No Vote. My money is on the latter for most young people". The tweet has since caught attention on the bird app as it has turned into a political debate.
Many slam him over dragging Mahama into his criticism of the Nana Addo government whilst others agree with his opinion. See the tweets below for what tweeps have been saying.
