NPP Offered GH¢500,000 to use 'Biibi Besi' for their campaign - Kwame Yogot

Dorcas Agambila

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Ghanaian musician Kwame Yogot disclosed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) approached him in 2023 with a substantial offer to use his hit song “Biibi Besi” for their 2024 general election campaign in support of flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.




Kwame Yogot explained that although the offer was tempting, it did not materialise due to disagreements with his former management.


Kwame Yogot Pulse Ghana

“At the time, my management was demanding GH¢1 million instead, and given the issues I was having with them, I didn’t see the need to pursue it further,” he said.

It will be recalled that in June 2023, Kwame Yogot publicly criticised Vice President Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team for using his song without permission.

The musician expressed his frustration in a video shared by One Ghana TV, where he warned the campaign team to cease using “Biibi Besi” at their events.


Kwame Yogot Kwame Yogot Pulse Ghana

At the time, he also highlighted the financial and emotional costs involved in creating his music and voiced concerns about the potential repercussions of unauthorised use in political campaigns.

Kwame Yogot, born Kenneth Kyeremateng, is a Ghanaian emerging Hiplife artiste that has made an outstanding entry in the Ghanaian music scene, sustaining his pace and progressively rising up.

The Poppin Beatz-produced smash “Biibi Besi” helped him acquire enormous popular exposure as well as nominations for the 3Music Awards and VGMA22.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

