NPP Offered GH¢500,000 to use 'Biibi Besi' for their campaign - Kwame Yogot

Kwame Yogot explained that although the offer was tempting, it did not materialise due to disagreements with his former management.

“At the time, my management was demanding GH¢1 million instead, and given the issues I was having with them, I didn’t see the need to pursue it further,” he said.

It will be recalled that in June 2023, Kwame Yogot publicly criticised Vice President Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team for using his song without permission.

The musician expressed his frustration in a video shared by One Ghana TV, where he warned the campaign team to cease using “Biibi Besi” at their events.

At the time, he also highlighted the financial and emotional costs involved in creating his music and voiced concerns about the potential repercussions of unauthorised use in political campaigns.

Kwame Yogot, born Kenneth Kyeremateng, is a Ghanaian emerging Hiplife artiste that has made an outstanding entry in the Ghanaian music scene, sustaining his pace and progressively rising up.

