The hiplife song produced by Poppin Beatz and Kuami Eugene is accompanied by a colourful visual directed by Yaw Skyface.

Legally known as Kenneth Kyeremateng, Kwame Yogot is an Accra-based hip-hop, hiplife and afrobeats musician from Ghana.

Born on September 25, 1990, in Assin Bereku in the Central Regions, Kwame Yogot in his early life lived both in Assin Bereku and Abura Dunkwa.

He later moved to Ashiaman in Greater Accra to pursue his music career after he graduated from Abura Dunkwa Senior High School in 2008.

He started commercial music in the year 2010 with the track title “Ekyie” which featured the late Castro The Destroyer.

Kwame Yogot has also featured great acts such as Medikal and Fameye.

He's currently signed to Sky Entertainment with the record label's first single Bitter Sweet which features fellow Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono.

