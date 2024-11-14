ADVERTISEMENT
Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, Pastor Love files for appeal after 4-year jail sentence

Dorcas Agambila

After receiving a four-year prison sentence, Pastor Love, ex-husband of Obaapa Christy, has officially filed an appeal.

Reports from the Accra High Court indicate that Pastor Love is seeking bail to attend the appeal proceedings in person, requesting permission to participate in the case without being held in prison.

According to sources, the court is expected to decide on Friday, 15 November 2024, whether or not to grant his request.

In October 2024, Pastor Love was sentenced after a prolonged legal dispute over his friend’s car, which he sold without accounting for the proceeds.

The case, which dates back to 2017, saw Pastor Love found guilty of theft, misappropriation, and dishonesty.

The issue originated from a 2016 agreement between Pastor Love and the complainant, Samuel Amankwah. Amankwah had imported a Toyota Highlander into Ghana and entrusted Pastor Love with the car, asking him to clear it through customs and assuring him he would reimburse the costs.

Later, Amankwah instructed Pastor Love to sell the car for $50,000, deducting the clearing fees from the sale proceeds. However, in April 2017, Amankwah changed his mind, deciding to pay Pastor Love the clearing fees directly, as he was planning to return to Ghana soon.

Upon his arrival, Amankwah discovered that Pastor Love had neither the car nor the proceeds from its sale, despite his repeated requests. After his arrest, Pastor Love eventually admitted that he sold the car without Amankwah’s consent.

Pastor Love claimed he had taken a loan of GH¢40,000 to clear the car, which was accruing interest, and so he sold the vehicle for GH¢80,000 to repay the debt, allegedly giving GH¢70,000 to the loan company. However, he was unable to provide evidence for these claims, nor could he lead police to the loan company or identify the buyer.

During the trial, Pastor Love pleaded for leniency, highlighting his status as a first-time offender and expressing a willingness to pay a fine. However, Justice Isaac Addo rejected his plea and proceeded with the sentencing.

